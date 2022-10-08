Asamoah Gyan missed penalty against Uruguay made me sad - Inaki Williams

Asamoah Gyan hit the crossbar in the penalty awarded in the dying moments of the game

Ghana striker, Inaki Williams has disclosed that even when he was not playing for the Black Stars, he always followed the national team.

According to him, he got very sad in 2010 when Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty against Uruguay.



"When Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty against Uruguay I got very sad because I lived through that World Cup a lot, very involved with Ghana,” Inaki Williams told the Marca.



Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Inaki Williams is confident the Black Stars have a good team to compete.



He, however, admits that the team is in a tough group and won’t have it easy.

“We have a very young team, but with a lot of quality. Most play in Europe. We can do great things in the World Cup. It is not an easy group, but there is a very powerful team. We can surprise anyone. We're not favorites and that's good for us,” Inaki Williams stressed.



Last month, the Athletic Bilbao forward had the chance to debut for Ghana when he featured in the games against Brazil and Nicaragua.



He is one of the top players expected to make the Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



