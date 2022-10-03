Asamoah Gyan must be in Black Stars squad for World Cup - Abeiku Santana

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan

Radio personality, Abeiku Santana has called for the inclusion of Asamoah Gyan in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Asamoah Gyan has expressed his desire to play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup before he retires.



However, it appears coach Otto Addo who qualified Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup does not have plans for Asamoah Gyan in his squad for the tournament.



But justifying why Gyan must be included in the squad, Abeiku Santana stated that the former Sunderland player deserves a last dance with the national team.



According to him, Gyan's status and achievements with the Black Stars only deserve a beautiful ending which the World Cup can only offer.

“How old at all is Asamoah Gyan? Go and check his birth and death registry. Roger Milla was 38 years yet he was playing for Cameroon. What at all has Asamoah Gyan done to you,” the radio presenter stated.



He added, “the only African player to have scored 6 goals at the World Cup. This is beautiful, so let’s climax it with the World Cup so he retires peacefully.”



Asamoah Gyan who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer last played for the Black Stars at the 2019 AFCON.



