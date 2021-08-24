Asamoah Gyan must be included in the Black Stars not as a player - Kwabena Yeboah

Veteran sports broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah

Veteran sports journalist, Kwabena Yeboah has justified why he says Ghana’s all-time top-scorer, Asamoah Gyan must be included in the Black Stars team.



The renowned sports commentator has come under huge criticism after he called for the inclusion of the out-of-form striker in the national team.



Asamoah Gyan has been left out of the Black Stars since his last appearance at the African Cup of Nations in 2019 where the former Sunderland player failed to score a goal at the tournament for the first time since he made his AFCON debut in 2008.



However, according to Kwabena Yeboah, he wants Gyan to be included in the team, not as a player of the squad but as an additional member of the backroom team.

The GTV broadcaster noted that Nigeria’s glory at the 2013 AFCON was as a result of some retired players such as Kanu, Okocha who helped the late Steven Keshi’s team to win the trophy.



“I personally think we should make him a part of Team Ghana, even if he doesn’t make it as one of the players, I think he would be an inspirer of the team,” Kwabena Yeboah told Joy Sports as monitored by GhanaWeb.



The veteran journalist added, “he has a way of inspiring these players who take a lot of encouragement from him.



“I conclude by saying that whether he can convince the coach to be part of the 23 man squad or not, the Ghana Football Association should consider strongly how to make him part of Team Ghana,” the Sports Writers Association of Ghana President stated.



Asamoah Gyan has scored 51 goals in 109 appearances for the Black Stars.



