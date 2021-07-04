Asamoah Gyan named Best Ghanaian Player of the Decade at Ghana Football Awards

• The 3rd edition of the Ghana Football Awards came off on Saturday July 6

•Asamoah Gyan scored Ghana's first goal at the World Cup stage



• The former Sunderland striker has made over 100 appearances for the Black Stars



Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan has been named as the best Ghanaian player in the last decade.



Asamoah Gyan, over the past 10 years, has been one of the top players for Ghana after becoming the all-time top scorer for the Black Stars and Africa at the FIFA World Cup stage.

The former BBC African Footballer of the Year was honoured at the 3rd edition of the Ghana Football Awards held in Accra on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Grand Arena.



Asamoah Gyan currently plies his trade for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC, after leaving India's Northeast United.



Gyan was also the first player in the history of football to score in nine consecutive international tournaments before Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo equaled the feat at the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament.



