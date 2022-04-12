1
Asamoah Gyan narrates how he got the name 'Baby Jet'

Asamoah Gyan 2 610x400 Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has narrated how he got 'Baby Jet' as his nickname.

Gyan explained on Peace FM that, growing up he had a face known as ‘baby face’. This, he says earned him the nickname ‘Baby’.

When asked how he had 'Jet' added to it, Gyan said Despite Media's, Dan Kwaku Yeboah added the 'Jet' because of his pace.

"Dan Kwaku Yeboah gave me that name Baby jet. Because I had a baby face and I was smallish so where I grew up, they used to call me baby. So, Dan Kwaku Yeboah who used to interview me also called me Baby but when he got to know I had pace, then he added jet," he said on Peace FM.

Kwaku Yeboah, who was present on the show said he got to know of Asamoah Gyan's pace during the All-African Games in 2003 hosted in Nigeria.

"He was the fastest player in our team that played at the All-African Games in Abuja in 2003. That is why I named him Baba Jet," he added.

In 2017, Asamoah Gyan launched his Airline called Baba Jet Airlines.

His nickname is popular among Ghanaians and Africans at large due to his rise to exploits in football.

He holds many enviable records, scoring many goals for the Black Stars. Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 53 goals.

The 36-years-old is also the highest-scoring African at the FIFA World Cup with 6 goals.

