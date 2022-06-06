Asamoah Gyan offers tactical insight into how Ghana can get the best out of Afena-Gyan

Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan

Afena Gyan scores debut goal for Black Stars

Ghana beat Madagascar in 2023 AFCON qualifiers opener



Ghana go top of Group E after beating Madagascar



Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has urged Black Stars players to have confidence in young forward, Felix Afena-Gyan.



The Black Stars' all-time top-scorer entreated the midfielders to take risks in finding Afena-Gyan in tight spaces.



Gyan pointed out that, the 19-year-old has good hold-up play and makes good runs, therefore, he is worth risking a pass for.

“He [Felix Afena-Gyan] is doing some good things up front," he said as quoted by footy-ghana.com.



“His hold-up play is not bad. All the team needs to do is to have confidence in him and supply the balls anytime he makes a run through channels. Striker gives up when he runs a lot and there there is no supply. Midfielders have to take risks,” he added.



Afena Gyan since making his Black Stars debut in March has had his name on top of the pecking order.



So far, he has played four games, scoring one and assisting one. He has been tipped to fill the shoes of Asamoah Gyan after showing great potential in all the matches he has played.



Afena-Gyan opened his Black Stars account in a 3-0 win over Madagascar on June 1, 2022, in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







