Asamoah Gyan on Captaincy 'Wahala': 'I felt betrayed when I was stripped off before AFCON 2019

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has admitted he feels he was betrayed when he was stripped of the captaincy of Black Stars by coach Kwasi Appiah.

The all-time Ghana topscorer was stripped of the Black Stars captaincy just before the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

According to the former General Captain, he felt betrayed when the captaincy was taken from him because the people who knew what happened knows he was betrayed.

“I felt betrayed when the captaincy was taken from me because the people who know what actually ensued will tell you that they know that I was betrayed; that’s all I can say,” Gyan said in an interview with Asaase radio.

Meanwhile, Kwesi Appiah sees nothing wrong with his decision and stands by it even after leaving the Ghana job.

“Black Stars captain is being changed every 7 years so there is nothing wrong with taking it from Asamoah Gyan to Dede Ayew” the former Ghana head coach said on Accra-based Onua FM somewhere last year.

