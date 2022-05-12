0
Asamoah Gyan opens up on chaotic fight at 2014 World Cup

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has opened on the 2014 World Cup debacle in Brazil.

Gyan, who is yet to announce his retirement from active football during his book launch explained how a silent protest resulted in exchange of blows.

Gyan, who captained Ghana at the 2014 World Cup and his teammates were waiting for government to honour their appearance fees promise, which had been delayed.

Despite the delay, government airlifted USD$3 million to Brazil to pay money-craving Black Stars players.

"This was not how the silent protest was supposed to end," Gyan revealed.

According to Gyan, he was not around when the fight erupted but later got the information from Sulley Muntari.

"I went to Sulley Muntari's room to find out what happened. He told me he was trying to explain something to the management member and it turned out into a heated argument," he started.

"The heated argument led to the management member throwing a blow at Muntari, and he retaliated by fighting back. He showed me the bruise along with the dab of blood, that he sustained from the incident."

The protest led to the sacking of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari during the tournament due to indiscipline.

