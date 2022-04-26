1
Menu
Sports

Asamoah Gyan planned to retire after 2018 World Cup - JE Sarpong claims

Asamoah Gyan12121 Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asamoah Gyan rules out retirement from Black Stars

Gyan to launch book on April 30

Ghana to face Portugal at 2022 World Cup

Former Ebusua Dwarfs coach JE Sarpong has said that veteran striker Asamoah Gyan planned calling time on his national team career after the 2018 World Cup.

JE Sarpong said that Gyan had promised to bow out of the team after leading them to the 2018 World Cup which was held in Russia.

JE Sarpong said he decided to speak to Asamoah Gyan after being tipped about certain happenings in the team.

He urged Gyan to retire and save his name but Gyan promised to make a last appearance at the World Cup before retiring.

“I called Asamoah after observing what was happening around the team and impressed upon him to call it a quit from the national team. But, he told me he wanted to play at his last World Cup [Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup] before retiring. But, he never did until he was removed,” he said on GTV Sports+.

The Black Stars as already known missed out on the World Cup in Russia after failing to make it in the qualifiers.

JE Sarpong on GTV also detailed how he impressed on Kwasi Appiah to reverse his decision to strip Asamoah Gyan of the Black Stars captaincy ahead of the 2019 AFCON.

He. disclosed that Kwasi Appiah explained to him why he made that decision but advised him against it as he realized it will impact negatively on the team.

“I called Kwasi Appiah at midnight about the decision because I wasn’t happy about what I heard at the time. Kwasi confirmed the decision and explained the rationale behind his decision to me. I will never forget it. I told him that the timing wasn’t favourable so he should reverse it but he stuck to his decision to reverse the decision,” he told GTV Sports+.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I warned Kan-Dapaah over mistreatment of Barker-Vormawor - Nyaho-Tamakloe
NDC man ‘squares off’ with Sam Jonah
Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe opens up on relationships with Akufo-Addo
Freddie Blay is alien to NPP, he is a liar and corrupt - Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe
Rita Dominic’s wedding: A Plus dishes out interesting advice to single women
Breakdown of benefits for top management of SOEs in Ghana
Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang hints of 2024 plans?
Meet the elegant wife of Michael Essien and their children
Retired referee narrates how he was forced to manipulate Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC matches
Deputy finance minister explains ‘Neutrality Allowance’
Related Articles: