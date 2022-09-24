0
Menu
Sports

Asamoah Gyan praises Mohammed Salisu after impressive Ghana debut

Salisu 8765678 Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan was impressed with Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu in his debut game for the Black Stars.

The 23-year-old honoured his invitation to the Black Stars for the international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua after refusing the call-up severally under previous managers.

Salisu made a strong case ahead of the 2022 World Cup with an impressive performance against Brazil on Friday night.

The former Real Valladolid defender was introduced into the game in the second with Ghana losing 3-0 to Brazil.

Salisu’s effect was felt at the back with his composure, defending, and passing as the Black Stars will able to hold the Seleceao from scoring a fourth goal.

Asamoah Gyan after the game gave a thump up to the centre-back following his impressive performance in the game.

Salisu also received praise from fans after his exploits in this game.

Mohammed Salisu's performance against Brazil.....

45minutes played

37 touches

22/25 pass completed

88% pass accuracy

1/1 successful dribbles

3/5 long balls completed

2/5 ground duels won

3 passes into the final third

2 blocks

3 clearances

5 recoveries

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: