Asamoah Gyan praises ‘good boy’ Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng completes switch from Germany to Ghana
Milovan Rajevac names Kevin-Prince Boateng in Ghana's World Cup squad
Kevin-Prince Boateng and Asamoah Gyan score as Ghana eliminate USA from 2010 World Cup
Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has eulogized his former national teammate Kevin-Prince Boateng.
Asamoah Gyan said despite the ‘bad boy’ tag on the former AC Milan and Barcelona forward, Boateng is good guy who fought his way into the Black Stars team after completing his switch from Germany.
Kevin-Prince Boateng shared the Black Stars locker room with Asamoah Gyan for four years after completing this switch in 2010 and they played in two FIFA World Cup tournaments.
Speaking about his former teammate in an interview with Asaase Radio, Asamoah Gyan stated that he admired how KP Boateng fought for a place in the team rather than expecting it to be given to him on a silver platter.
“Kevin Prince Boateng is a good guy. The first time he came in he told me how much he loved Ghana and that he was in the stadium to watch us in 2006.”
“Kevin Prince Boateng came and showed what he could do. Those are the kinds of players I’d like to acknowledge. He was not in the plans of the coach, he had to fight his way in," Asamoah Gyan said on Asaase Radio, as quoted by Citi Sports.
Kevin-Prince Boateng's career with the Black Stars ended after the 2014 FIFA World Cup while Asamoah Gyan has not been part of the team since Ghana's campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
