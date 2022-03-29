Asamoah Gyan predicts countries that will qualify for World Cup, undecided about Ghana, Nigeria

Egypt pip Senegal in Cairo

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has predicted three of the five countries that he believes will represent Africa at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



In an interview with TV3, the legendary striker made his predictions and provided grounds for the choices he made.



Ten African countries are competing for the five spots available to the continent at the tournament with the first leg already played.

Senegal lost to Egypt in the first with Morocco managing an away draw against DR Congo in Brazaville



Algeria secured an important 1-0 victory against Cameroon with Mali losing 1-0 at home to Tunisia in the first leg.



Gyan in his predictions tipped Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria to qualify at the expense of Mali, DR Congo and Cameroon respectively.



In the fixture between Senegal and Egypt, Gyan could not stick his neck out and back any team as he believes it is too close to call.



In the contest between Ghana and Nigeria, Gyan was unable to pick the winner as he argues the winner of the tie will be decided by factors other than form.

