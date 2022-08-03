Asamoah Gyan promised to buy me a customized car but never honored it - JE Sarpong

There is a Twi adage that translates as "the old woman looks after the child to grow its teeth and the young one, in turn, looks after the old woman when she loses her teeth". This proverb highlights the importance of showing gratitude and being there for people who once sacrificed everything for you but it seems that is not the case between legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan and the coach who honed his talent at Accra Academy.

JE Sarpong and Asamoah Gyan have a long-standing relationship as it was through the veteran coach that Asamoah Gyan was able to get admission into Accra Academy SHS through their football program.



However, according to coach JE Sarpong, he hasn't benefited immensely from the seed he sewed decades ago.



Blaming the people around the African football legend, JE Sarpong recounted the numerous occasions that Asamoah Gyan has failed to fulfill a promise made to him while revealing a car promise Gyan made to him.



"I was then coaching Dwarfs and he called me to come to his place in Accra, initially, I didn't want to go but he insisted and I went there. We spoke and even shared some memories during our stay at Accra Academy. He recognized that I was still using the same car I was using when I scored him."



"He promised to buy me a brand new car when he returns to China and even added that he will customize it in my name and pay all the duties on it. It's been years and i don't know if I will get the car today or in ten years' time. I don't blame him entirely but the people around him," JE Sarpong said in an interview with Ernest Brew Smith on YouTube.





He added that the only promise Asamoah Gyan made to him and fulfilled was when he gave him GH₵7000 to settle his rent when he was in a financial crisis.



"He promised to give me the money after a Black Stars and he did even though I thought he might change his mind as always because the team didn't even get a favorable result in that game."



"He gave mu GH₵7000 cash in a brown envelope and I immediately gave the money to a friend I was with because he can change his mind."



JE/KPE