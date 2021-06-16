Asamoah Gyan reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo breaking his scoring record at major tournaments

Asamoah Gyan and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan could not keep calm after his nine-consecutive tournament scoring record was broken by Portugal ace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The iconic Juventus forward joins Asamoah Gyan as only two players to hit the back of the twine in nine consecutive major international tournaments.



This means Ronaldo has tied the record held by Gyan as players who have scored in nine different international tournaments.



Ronaldo scored two late goals to help Portugal begin the defense of their European Cup campaign with a 3-0 victory in Budapest.



Prior to this, Ronaldo had scored at the 2004 UEFA European Championship, 2006 FIFA World Cup, 2008 Euro, 2010 World Cup in South Africa, 2012 Euro, 2014 FIFA World Cup, 2016 Euro, 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and 2018 World Cup.

The Ghana star, meanwhile, netted at the World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014, plus at the African Cup of Nations in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017.



Gyan is on the cusp of retirement from international football after being snubbed by coach Charles Akonnor for Ghana’s last three call-ups.



The Legon Cities FC striker reacted with a silent emoji, indicating his displeasure with how he’s been treated by the Black Stars hierarchy and some advocates of the team.



