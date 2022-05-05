1
Asamoah Gyan reacts to Sulley Muntari's classic performance against Man United in 2008

Thu, 5 May 2022

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has reacted to Sulley Muntari's classic performance against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Gyan in his reacting to a video of the performance posted on twitter hailed the former Black Stars midfielder.

"What a player," the former Sunderland striker tweeted.

Sulley Muntari run the show for Portsmouth as they stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-final in 2008.

Portsmouth beat the Reds 1-0 with Muntari getting the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

The goal was one of the four goals he scored for the club and his performance is arguably the best he had during his one-season spell with the English side.

Portsmouth finished the competition as eventual winners beating Cardiff City 1-0 in the final.

After a successful season in the English Premier League, he secured a move to Inter Milan in the summer of 2008.

Sulley Muntari, 37, currently plays for the Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak.

Below is Asamoah Gyan's tweet and a video of Sulley Muntari's tweet



