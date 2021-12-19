Asamoah Gyan reacts to video of Frank Acheampong’ s daughter in tears

Black Stars player, Frank Acheampong

Black Stars player Frank Acheampong had a hard time consoling his daughter who broke down in tears following his dad’s failure to score in a football match.

The 28-year-old distraught father shared the video of his crying daughter on social media after he missed a chance to score in the game.



“Dad didn’t score” the young girl tearfully said when her mother asked her reasons for her tears.



Frank Acheampong who currently plays as a left-winger for Shenzhen FC in the Chinese Super League shared the video with the caption:



"Eiii so my daughter broke into tears because I failed to score in our Thursday game hahaha I need to score more to stop my baby girl from crying oo @ASAMOAH_GYAN comfort her for me wai"

Frank Acheampong asked former skipper of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan to intervene in consoling his daughter who would not take any explanation for an answer.



Asamoah Gyan reacted with the comforting messages about the fact that she needs to stop crying because his father will surely score again.



Daddy will score wai. Don’t worry sweetie



