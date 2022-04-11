Asamoah Gyan reveals biggest regret of his career

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Ivory Coast beat Ghana to win AFCON 2015

Asamoah Gyan miss deciding penalty against Uruguay in 2010 World Cup



Asamoah Gyan explain why he was substituted before penalties during AFCON 2015 final



Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has said that not partaking in the penalty shootouts during Ghana's AFCON 2015 final against Ivory Coast is what he feels contrite about.



Gyan was substituted a few minutes to end the extra time and therefore missed the shootouts.



In an interview with Kwame Sefah Kayi on Peace FM, the Black Stars' all-time top-scorer said he could have helped the team to win the shootouts.

"I would say in 2015 when I had to ask for a change when we played against Ivory Coast. I feel if I had stayed on the pitch, I think I would have played in the penalty shoutouts but due to certain things and what they had been saying I felt had to give somebody the opportunity to play."



He further explained that lots of things accounted for why he opted to be subbed off a few minutes before the penalty shouts.



"I had already said I was not going to take a penalty (for Ghana again) which is why I asked for the substitution. But there were a lot of things involved as to why I asked for the change not only the issue of penalty. There were a lot of things going on that is why I asked for the change. So I will that is my biggest regret as a captain."



Asamoah Gyan was pivotal for Ghana in the tournament that took place in Equatorial Guinea.



The Black Stars were on a blink of group stage exit but his 90th-minute goal against Algeria in the last group game took Ghana to the quarter-finals.

The Black Stars went all the way to their second final in five years, facing Ivory Coast.



The final game between the two West African nations ended goalless after 120 minutes, a penalty shootout was required to determine the winner.



Emmanuel Agyemang Badu replaced Asamoah Gyan in additional time of the extra time.



Ghana, subsequently lost the shootouts 9-8 despite Ivory Coast missing their first two.