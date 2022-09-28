3
Asamoah Gyan reveals frustration with Black Stars in win 1-0 over Nicaragua

Asamoah Gyan AsaG.png Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

Wed, 28 Sep 2022

Legendary Ghanaian striker, Asamoah Gyan was not impressed with the lack of supply from the midfielders to the attackers during Ghana’s game against Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 28, 2022.

Gyan who followed the game made his displeasure known on social media, subtly criticizing the midfield for not detecting the movements of Inaki Williams.

Gyan tweeted “A striker makes a good run and no pass. Very frustrating”.

Ghana bounced back from a 3-0 humiliation to Brazil to beat Nicaragua 1-0 in a friendly match played on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Spain.

Fatawu Issahaku’s first goal gave Otto Addo his second victory as head coach of the Black Stars and ensured that Ghana wrapped up the September friendlies with a win.

Speaking after the game, Otto Addo scored his team an impressive 7/10 and promised to work on the deficiencies.

“The highest is seven. It is seven because everything from what I saw and what we trained went well. It is just that we have to score.

“So, I like the runs behind the defensive line, I like the passes in between the lines, I like the turns up, I like the running positions. So, I love a lot of very very good things. Good timings with the positioning of runs,” he added.

The Borussia Dortmund employee also admitted that the team needed “to be a little bit more composed and a little bit cooler on the ball. We have to be a little bit more precise instead of just hammering the ball into the goal.”

In the World Cup which will be played in Qatar between November 20 and December 18, 2022, Ghana’s opponents in Group H are Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

