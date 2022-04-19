0
Asamoah Gyan reveals he was betrayed after being stripped of Black Stars captaincy

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says he felt betrayed after being stripped of the captaincy by former coach James Kwesi Appiah.

The all-time leading top scorer for the Black Stars was stripped off the armband prior to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations by Coach Kwesi Appiah.

The decision to strip him off the title led to the former Sunderland hit man retiring from the national team.

He later rescinded the decision following an order from Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo- Addo.

Asamoah Gyan was named in the squad for the tournament but had to play from the bench.

“I felt betrayed when the captaincy was taken from me because the people who know what actually ensued will tell you that they know that I was betrayed; that’s all I can say," the  36-year-old disclosed in an interview on Asaase radio.

Andre Ayew was named the new captain by head coach James Kwesi Appiah for the tournament.

The Black Stars exited the tournament in the Round of 16 after losing to Tunisia on penalties.

Asamoah Gyan has made six appearances at the AFCON starting from 2008- 2019. He played in two finals in 2010 and 2015.

In the history of the World Cup, the Ghana international has participated in all the previous tournaments the country has qualified.

The former Al Ain striker has scored six goals in the tournament to become the African player with the most goals at the competition.

