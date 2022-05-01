Asamoah Gyan reveals he will be in Qatar for 2022 World Cup

Asamoah Gyan, Ace footballer

Former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he will be in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Ghana sealed qualification to the global showpiece at the expense of Nigeria who were the clear favourites to book a place at the World Cup.



The Black Stars have been placed in Group H together with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea for the World Cup which is scheduled for November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.



“Who doesn’t want to play at the World Cup? Every player wants to play at the World Cup,” Gyan said on Citi TV.



“Yes, I have tasted the World Cup three times and though I would love to play at this year’s World Cup, as I have always said, I am currently not fit enough to play active football but when I Start playing – who knows?”

“I shall surely be in Qatar but maybe a pundit or let’s see,” Gyan added.



The Black Stars will take on Portugal in the first match of the group stage before going on to play against Uruguay and South Korea in the second and third matches respectively.



Gyan is the all-time leading goalscorer of the Black Stars, with 51 goals. He represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.



With six goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.