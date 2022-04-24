Asamoah Gyan reveals how he perfected his finishing

Asamoah Gyan

He is Ghana's all time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches but that feat did not come cheap as Asamoah Gyan had to put in the hard shift.

The former Sunderland striker has scored more than 200 career goals across his more than two decade long career that his gradually screeching to a halt.



Gyan is also the African player with the most goals at the FIFA World Cup having scored six goals in three appearances.



According to baby jet he made time for himself after normal training to practise his shooting drills among others.



While analysing his finish from Kwadwo Asamoah’s ‘trivela’ cross against Portugal in the 2014 World Cup on Citi TV, Gyan revealed that he had practiced or talked about such a move with Kwadwo prior to the game.

“After training, I would do about two hours of finishing,” Gyan told host Bernard Avle.



So when all these balls come in [I know what to do]. It’s something I’ve practised.”



Gyan has been on a media tour ahead of his book launch the 'Legyandary' on 30th April, 2022.



Ghana will play Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in the group stages of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.