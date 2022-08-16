Asamoah Gyan's World Cup declaration triggers wild reactions on social media

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan's statement that he dreams of playing for Ghana at the World Cup has drawn divided opinions among Ghanaians on social media.

A section holds that the Black Stars is currently going through transition, therefore, fixing Gyan in the team would disrupt the team's process.



Some of the tweeps who are against Gyan's inclusion in the Black Stars also argue that fitness-wise, Ghana's all-time top scorer is not fit to play competitively.



Whereas those who back Gyan believe he is still better than the current forwards in the squad and will have a significant impact on the team despite being inactive for a while.



The legendary striker is confident that despite more than two years of inactivity, he can still make the team that will represent the country in Qatar.



Gyan told the BBC that he has been on a three-month fitness course to put him in shape for the competition which will start in November.



Asamoah Gyan believes that his talent is without question but will have to address his fitness issues first.



“Anything can happen. It happened with Cameroon in 1994 with Roger Milla coming back from retirement to play at the World. I have been out for almost two years but I have not retired yet. I’ve been out due to injuries and shut down in my body but I just need to get my body back in shape. I’ve just started training and must see how my body will respond to competitive football. Talent wise everything is there already so I just have to prepare physically,” he said.

Read some reactions below





If Wakaso who has not been in active football since November and currently has no team is making the World Cup squad , what stops Otto Addo from honoring the legendary Asamoah gyan a last dance ? — AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) August 16, 2022