Asamoah Gyan's World Cup declaration triggers wild reactions on social media

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan's statement that he dreams of playing for Ghana at the World Cup has drawn divided opinions among Ghanaians on social media.
A section holds that the Black Stars is currently going through transition, therefore, fixing Gyan in the team would disrupt the team's process.
Some of the tweeps who are against Gyan's inclusion in the Black Stars also argue that fitness-wise, Ghana's all-time top scorer is not fit to play competitively.
Whereas those who back Gyan believe he is still better than the current forwards in the squad and will have a significant impact on the team despite being inactive for a while.
The legendary striker is confident that despite more than two years of inactivity, he can still make the team that will represent the country in Qatar.
Gyan told the BBC that he has been on a three-month fitness course to put him in shape for the competition which will start in November.
Asamoah Gyan believes that his talent is without question but will have to address his fitness issues first.
“Anything can happen. It happened with Cameroon in 1994 with Roger Milla coming back from retirement to play at the World. I have been out for almost two years but I have not retired yet. I’ve been out due to injuries and shut down in my body but I just need to get my body back in shape. I’ve just started training and must see how my body will respond to competitive football. Talent wise everything is there already so I just have to prepare physically,” he said.
Read some reactions below
Asamoah Gyan needs to be serious, he’s a legend. He should act like it! You’re not even in shape— PRESIDER (@iam_presider) August 16, 2022
Let’s be honest with ourselves. Can Asamoah Gyan sprint ?— Dr.Sneaker Nyame???????????????? (@SneakerNyame_) August 16, 2022
If Wakaso who has not been in active football since November and currently has no team is making the World Cup squad , what stops Otto Addo from honoring the legendary Asamoah gyan a last dance ?— AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) August 16, 2022
Finally, Asamoah Gyan wants to join the Black stars for the world cup. Victory is coming home— BIG PEDRO (@bigpedro00) August 16, 2022
If we really understand make Asamoah Gyan join this team to the World Cup, everything shows that we’re not serious in this country.— Kumasi Mayor???? (@HenryKnight_) August 16, 2022
They should let Asamoah Gyan join the squad to Qatar ???????? and complete the mission with Uruguay ????????????— Sergio ⭐ (@sergio_de_ennin) August 16, 2022
Is Ghana ever ready to build a new National team squad. Asamoah Gyan can say what he likes but that shouldn't enter into the heads of the National team coaching staff, Nigga is old .— Quaqu Black (@QuaquTee) August 16, 2022
Asamoah Gyan is just a joke ????— WebkidAfrika (@webkid_afrika) August 16, 2022
Masa sh!t your Ass down
Then & Now pic.twitter.com/9cSSXiWADJ
Asamoah Gyan wants to play in the world cup, Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions league, they don't want anyone to break their record, goats!— Malik Ofori (@malikofori) August 16, 2022
taking asamoah gyan to the world cup will make a lot of sense because we’ll need his experience and leadership when it’s time for jama/morale— DisTurB???? (@DisTurB____) August 16, 2022
amaaaaaaaaaaaaa, amaaaamaa????
Asamoah Gyan should hold a press conference at Accra sports stadium and apologise for missing the penalty but rather he wants to go to the world cup tswwwww.— Sey Banku ❤????????♋ (@sey_amen_) August 16, 2022
Have u seen Asamoah Gyan recently? Does he look like somebody we should send to the world cup?— Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird???????????? (@Mr_Ceyram) August 16, 2022
If we take Asamoah Gyan to the World Cup, I will personally walk to GFA office and Sack them.— Rex???????? (@RexfordKingsley) August 16, 2022
Asamoah Gyan will perform better than Jordan Ayew when he goes to the World Cup.— Twilight????????????☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) August 16, 2022
Asamoah Gyan just wants to take his revenge on that mf Suarez— Knight Walker ???????????? ???? (@sobal_official) August 16, 2022
Ghana Premier League sef Asamoah Gyan could not play and yall think because he is a legend he should come back and play in the world cup for Ghana? Bibinii ankasa di3 kai— TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) August 16, 2022
Asamoah Gyan will cook in this current black stars squad, send him to Qatar please ????????— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) August 16, 2022
Asamoah Gyan is definitely one of Ghana’s Greatest players but if we take him to the World cup as a player, we are not serious.— Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) August 16, 2022
Asamoah Gyan wants to go to world cup ei— Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) August 16, 2022
He slack make them call am, Araujo go shake am make we do wake keeping with backor norr norr .. ein ghost sef go shock
Asamoah Gyan loves being talked about, how can he say he wants to play in the world cup.— Sey Banku ❤????????♋ (@sey_amen_) August 16, 2022
He still hasn't apologise for missing the penalty in the world cup, he should be serious.
