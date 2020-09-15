Sports News

Asamoah Gyan's camp has never liked the idea of ‘General Captain’ - Anim Addo

Executive Council member Samuel Anim Addo who doubles as the business manager of erstwhile captain Asamoah Gyan says the Asamoah Gyan camp never liked the idea of General Captain.

On the eve of the African Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2019, then coach of the Black Stars Kwasi Appiah decided to strip Asamoah Gyan off the captain's armband.



Instead, coach Kwasi Appiah handed the captaincy armband to Gyan's deputy Andre Ayew creating a storm even before the tournament began.



Asamoah Gyan was handed a new designation with him been named as the General captain of the team something which his manager says they were never pleased with but out of love and respect had to play for Ghana at AFCON 2019.

“Asamoah Gyan has held successful meetings with the Black Stars Management Committee. The Asamoah Gyan camp has never liked the idea of the ‘General Captain’.



There was no way he was going the wear the armband when he isn’t the captain anymore. Due to his love for Ghana, he returned to play for the team on the request of the President and other top officials even when he announced his retirement,” Anim Addo informed Nhyira FM.



On Sunday the Ghana Football Association confirmed that Andre Ayew has been retained as the Black Stars captain with Andre Ayew and Richard Ofori his two deputies.

