Asamoah Gyan's comment about me makes me feel privileged - Majeed Ashemiru

Anderlecht midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

GFA release Black Stars squad for World Cup qualifiers

Majeed Ashimeru misses out on Black Stars squad for Nigeria playoffs



Asamoah Gyan jab GFA over Majeed Ashimeru snub



Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru, has said he feels privileged to have Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan regard him as the best midfielder in Ghana after Thomas Partey.



After the Anderlecht midfielder was left out of Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria, Asamoah Gyan took to Twitter to show his displeasure.



In Gyan's tweet, he argued that Ashimeru is the best Ghanaian midfielder after Arsenal Star, Thomas Partey.

Reacting to Gyan's words, Ashimeru said everyone is entitled to his opinion and he is privileged to have been noticed by the Ghanaian legend.



"Everyone has his or her opinion and I think has the right to think what he wants to think. And for a legend like Asamoah Gyan to see what a young guy like me is doing outside, it is a big privilege for me," the WAFA Academy graduate said in an interview on GTV Sports+.



In March 2022, Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo after naming his squad for the playoff against Nigeria faced a lot of criticism for leaving out certain names.



For Asamoah Gyan, he could not comprehend why Ashimeru could not make the list and therefore poured out his anger on Twitter.



"This guy @MajeedAshimeruis the best midfielder in Ghana, after @Thomaspartey22 PERIOD. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh" Gyan tweeted with an image of Majeed Ashimeru," he tweeted on March 22, 2022.

A few minutes later, Gyan pulled down his tweet and apologised for using 'nonsense' in his tweet. However, he stood by his point that Majeed Ashimeru deserved the call-up.



"I still insist that Ashimeru deserves to be in this current Black Stars BUT am sorry for using the word “ Nonsense “ in my statement so I unreservedly withdraw that word, I was carried by my emotions. Go Ghana," he tweeted.



Majeed Ashimeru last made the Black Stars list in 2020 under former coach, Charles Akunnor.