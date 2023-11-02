Asamoah Gyan’s 'ex-wife' presented fake parents during 2013 marriage – Lawyer

Gifty and Asamoah Gyan were engaged in a three-year divorce battle

Amidst the fallout from the legal battle between former Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife Gifty, it has been revealed that she presented imposters as her parents during their marriage ceremony.

According to lawyer for the former Black Stars striker, Edwin Kusi Appiah, this came to light during the testimony of witnesses presented by Asamoah Gyan during the trial that run for three years.



“When we went to court, people familiar with the woman who testified in court said that the people the woman brought to witness the marriage as her father and mother were actually not her father and mother and they are the people she introduced to Asamoah as her parents,” the lawyer said in an interview UTV on Wednesday, November 1, 2o23.



An Accra High Court on October 31, 2023, handed down judgment in the long drawn divorce battle involving former Ghana international.



The court agreed to annul the marriage which was contracted in 2013 between Gyan and Gifty, and in the process made consequential directions about the paternity of the three kids belonging to the couple.



Gyan had previously denied paternity forcing the court to conduct a Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test which result proved he was indeed the father of the kids.



Dennis Law, wrote of the paternity issue in their report of the case: "Initially, Asamoah Gyan had denied paternity of their three children, seeking an annulment of their marriage. However, the court, in its decision on October 31, 2023, established that the three children are indeed the progeny of Asamoah Gyan."

Other consequential directions relative to the upkeep of the kids after the dissolution of the marriage included that "Asamoah Gyan is obligated to pay Gifty Gyan a monthly sum of 25,000 Ghana cedis.



"This stipend is allocated for the upbringing and welfare of the three children, excluding expenses such as school fees, medical and dental care, flight tickets, and various other childcare-related costs," the law firm added.





GA/SARA