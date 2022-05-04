Asamoah Gyan’s manager ‘fights’ Abedi Pele’s spokesperson over autobiography

Sammy Anim Addo, Abedi Pele and Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan launches autobiography

Asamoah Gyan made Ghana’s World Cup ambassador



Abedi Pele’s book surfaces written in 1992 surfaces



The battle over who was the first Ghanaian to release his autobiography has caught Asamoah Gyan’s manager Sammy Anim Addo and the spokesperson of the Ayew Family, FiiFi Tackie in some verbal exchange on social media.



FiiFi Tackie, the spokesperson of the Ayew family on Tuesday, April 3, 2022 made a tweet on social media in which he implicitly sought to dismiss notions that Asamoah Gyan is the first Ghanaian footballer to issue an autobiography.



Fiifi Tackie made the revelation that the three-time African Player of the year had an autobiography written both in English and French long before Gyan planned to ink his into history.

“The Maestro Abedi Ayew Pele’s Autobiography was written in 1992 in English and French versions. This is a copy of the French version,” FiiFi Tackie.



Sammy Anim Addo later launched an attack on Fiifi Tackie as he claimed that the latter was trying to take shine away from Gyan’s successful book launch.



According to Anim Addo, he couldn’t understand why Fiifi Tackie was staging a war for Abedi Pele just because he cannot stand the name Asamoah Gyan.



“And who challenged that, why this particular time? Is it because the BabyJet book was launched successfully or you? Can’t stand the name Asamoah Gyan?? Padi stop this negative vibe wai, it won’t help you. Maestro is relaxing at home enjoying his family, let me be aah.”



Before the launch of Asamoah Gyan’s book on April 30, 2022, in Accra, ex-Senegalese international El Hadji Diouf also questioned why the likes of George Weah and Abedi Pele had not written books despite their illustrious career.

Asamoah Gyan’s book titled the ‘LeGyanDary’ was successfully launched with the likes of Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and many football stars in attendance.



