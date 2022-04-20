Asamoah Gyan's message to 'hurt' Ghanaians on his 2010 penalty miss against Uruguay

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana national team former captain Asamoah Gyan has asked football loving fans and enthusiasts to offer constructive criticisms instead of personal attacks on him.

The former Sunderland and Udinese man is Ghana’s all time top scorer with 51 goals for the Black Stars but the striker also remains one of the most criticized players during the peak of his career with the Black Stars.



He missed a golden opportunity to make Ghana the first-ever African team to reach the semi-finals at the FIFA World Cup as he blasted away a 120th minute penalty after Luis Suarez deliberately handled the ball on the Uruguay goal line at the first and only FIFA World Cup staged in Africa in 2010 in South Africa.



That game ended 1-1 after extra times and the South Americans won the penalty shootouts to reach the last four.



Gyan was still the top scorer for Ghana at the tournament going on to become Africa’s highest goal scorer at the World Cup finals in 2014 with six (6) goals at the Mundial.



“I’m human. Sometimes, it would get to you. Sometimes too, you’d be strong. In this world, nobody has to like you. That is why we keep on pushing,” Gyan told Joy FM.



“You can criticise me. Why not? This is the job I chose to do, and I’m for the people. When you criticise me with facts, then we go. Sometimes, people attack you personally. It’s like a personal thing. That is where I don’t get it.”



“At the end of the day, football, we’re for the people. Asamoah Gyan scores today; he’s the best player in the world. He misses tomorrow; he’s the worst player. It all comes with the territory.”