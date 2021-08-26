Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan says he feels ‘so young’ and is determined to work hard to return to his best after struggling on his debut season with Legon Cities.

The 34-year-old signed a four-year deal with Legon Cities reportedly worth a million dollars prior to the start of the 2020/21 season which concluded in early August.



However, he spent more time on the sidelines than on the field as injuries denied him regular playing time. He could only manage just six league appearances and did not score a single goal.



The striker admitted he will give his career one last shot next year as he aims to work hard.



“This year I am trying to make sure I stay focused 100% and do something but if not then I will call it a day,” Gyan told TV3 at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw in Cameroon.



“There are a lot of things that I need to tackle, my weight and how to prevent injuries. If I am able to do these, then everybody is going to see the Asamoah Gyan they know.”

At age 34, Ghana’s all-time top scorer emphasises that he’s still young.



“Age-wise I feel so young. I just want to stay focused and do what I have to do and get back on the field and deliver as I should.”



Without their star man for most of the campaign, Legon Cities battled relegation and needed a final day victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders to avoid being relegated.



Gyan returned to Ghana 17 years after he left Liberty Professionals. The record goalscorer for Ghana was successful in the United Arab Emirates and impressed during his time in France and England.