Asamoah Gyan scores in African legends match against Eswatini legends

Asamoah Gyan playing football in Eswatini legends match

Former Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan was in action far away in Eswatini as he scored a goal in an African Legends match played on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

The Black Stars captain came on as a substitute in the match and was able to make a difference despite playing some few minutes in the match.



The ex-Sunderland player who has been working to get in shape after declaring his desire to play for the Black Stars at the World Cup appeared to have shredded some weight.



Asamoah Gyan who played on the side of the African legends scored a penalty in the match which saw the Eswatini legends emerged as winners.



Eswatini legends won the match by 4-2 against the African legends.



Former Eswatini player, Siza Dlamini scored a hat trick with Sibusiso 'Spoko' Dlamini also adding his name to the scoring sheet.



Former South African player, Lucky Lekgwathi and Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan were the only players who scored for the African Legends.

Asamoah Gyan was one of the few African stars that played the match at the Mavuso Sports Centre in courtesy of Eswatini Tourism.



