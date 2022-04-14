Asamoah Gyan selects best-ever scored goal

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that the goal he scored against England at Wembley is the best he ever scored.

The Black Stars legend was part of the squad that played against the Three Lions in a friendly match in 2011.



On the matchday, Andy Carrol scored with a ferocious left-footed effort that appeared to be enough to steer England to a win.



However, in the second half, Asamoah Gyan displayed his quality and fired a left-footed curling effort into the back of the net to earn a draw for Ghana.



Recounting that moment in an interview on Peace FM, the former Sunderland striker says that goal is the best he ever scored.

“My favourite goal is the one against England and the other one I scored on Congo. It was a word cup qualifier. It was one of my best goals, we drew 1-1. I don’t know if the tape is there that was 2006,” Asamoah Gyan said.



Watch the goal in the attachment below:



