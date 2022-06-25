Asamoah Gyan sends cryptic message to Sunderland after starting coaching badges

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan is hoping to reconnect with Sunderland after starting his coaching badges.

The all-time Black Stars top scorer is in Wales for his UEFA B Coaching Badge.



Gyan had a successful career in England with Sunderland for a short spell before moving to Al Ain in the UAE.



He spent two seasons with the Black Cats scoring 10 goals in 34 appearances and was remembered for his wild dance celebration.



Asamoah Gyan has made his feelings clear to the supporters of Sunderland and may return to the club as a technical man.



"Say hi to the Sunderland fans, I miss them and I guess that's life. Hopefully I will see you guys in the future," said Gyan on social media most recently, as he wished Arizona based coach Ged Quinn well in his own endeavours.

Asamoah Gyan is yet to retire from the game as he last played for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities in the 2021/22 season.



He has been linked with a move to Ghanaian champions Asante Kotoko ahead of their Africa campaign.



Asamoah Gyan played for so many clubs in Europe and Asia in his illustrious career.



He has featured for Sunderland, Rennes, Udinese, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor among others.