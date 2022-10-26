Asamoah Gyan should be named in World Cup squad if he’s fully fit - GhanaWeb Mundial guest

GhanaWeb Sports Editor, Perez Erzoah Kwaw has called for the inclusion of the legendary Asamoah Gyan in Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup due to the unproductive nature of the current strikers.

The conversation as to whether Asamoah Gyan should be added to the World Cup squad surfaced months ago after Gyan told BBC's John Bennett in an interview that he would love to have another bite at the World Cup.



Asamoah Gyan admitted that he has been out of shape and form but promised to work on himself before the start of the World Cup with the hopes that Black Stars coach Otto Addo will name him in his squad.



The comments of the former Black Stars captain attracted a lot of backlash with some people urging the technical team not to entertain the thought of adding Asamoah Gyan to the team for the World Cup as he will disrupt the team's chemistry.



However, Perez Erzoah Kwaw who was a guest on the GhanaWeb Mundial show believes that the inefficiencies that the current Black Stars strikers make the Asamoah Gyan conversation a legitimate one.

He argued that owing to the dearth of reliable goal-scorers at the Black Stars currently, adding a fit and firing Asamoah Gyan to the squad will not be a bad move.



Watch Perez's submission about Gyan's inclusion in Ghana's World Cup squad in the video below.



