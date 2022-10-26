1
Menu
Sports

Asamoah Gyan should be named in World Cup squad if he’s fully fit - GhanaWeb Mundial guest

Video Archive
Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Sports Editor, Perez Erzoah Kwaw has called for the inclusion of the legendary Asamoah Gyan in Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup due to the unproductive nature of the current strikers.

The conversation as to whether Asamoah Gyan should be added to the World Cup squad surfaced months ago after Gyan told BBC's John Bennett in an interview that he would love to have another bite at the World Cup.

Asamoah Gyan admitted that he has been out of shape and form but promised to work on himself before the start of the World Cup with the hopes that Black Stars coach Otto Addo will name him in his squad.

The comments of the former Black Stars captain attracted a lot of backlash with some people urging the technical team not to entertain the thought of adding Asamoah Gyan to the team for the World Cup as he will disrupt the team's chemistry.

However, Perez Erzoah Kwaw who was a guest on the GhanaWeb Mundial show believes that the inefficiencies that the current Black Stars strikers make the Asamoah Gyan conversation a legitimate one.

He argued that owing to the dearth of reliable goal-scorers at the Black Stars currently, adding a fit and firing Asamoah Gyan to the squad will not be a bad move.

Watch Perez's submission about Gyan's inclusion in Ghana's World Cup squad in the video below.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Related Articles: