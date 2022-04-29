6
Asamoah Gyan shows off Adowa skills as Diouf arrives for book launch

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

El Hadji Diouf arrives in Ghana

Gyan to launch book on April 30

CAF president to honour Gyan’s book launch

Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan showcased his Adowa dancing skills to welcome Senegalese football legend El Hadji Diouf to Ghana.

The two-time African footballer of the year arrived in Accra on Thursday, April 29, 2022, ahead of Gyan’s book launch titled LeGYANdary scheduled for April 30 2022.

El Hadji Diouf was given a rousing welcome and also took his time to exhibit his dancing skills and expressed his joy to be in Ghana for Gyan’s book launch.

Speaking to the press, the former Liverpool player said, “Asamoah Gyan is a legend and one of my favourite players and when he asked me I didn’t wait for him to finish, I told him I would be there. I have known people for many people for so long but they are my friends but Asamoah Gyan is my brother.”

“To support Asamoah Gyan is like supporting Africa, that is why all the legends have to be here because he has been supporting Africa and that is why I am so proud of him,” Diouf said.

Gyan’s book launch is expected to be attended by CAF President Patrice Motsepe and the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The LeGYANdary book launch will gather several football stars under one roof on April 30th 2022 at Kempiski Goldcoast Hotel.

Watch video below



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



