Asamoah Gyan signs book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II

Asamoah Gyan 098765 Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has signed a book of condolences opened in memory of the late Queen of Britain, Elizabeth II.

Gyan becomes the first Ghanaian football personality to pen his signature in the Queen's book of condolence.

"On behalf of my family, the football family, my fans, I signed the book of condolence for the demise of the Great Queen. Wishing the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth my deepest condolence, May the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Rest In Perfect Peace! Amen," Asamoah Gyan tweeted after signing.

The book, opened at the British High Commission in Ghana, was first signed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the morning of Monday, September 12, 2022.

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Her death came after the BBC earlier announced that the Queen’s doctors had expressed concerns about her health around mid-morning on Thursday.

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:







EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
