Asamoah Gyan still scares defenders and will be a fantastic addition to Black Stars - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] chairman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe believes Asamoah Gyan will be a fantastic addition to the Black Stars set-up ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The 37-year-old has been out of the national team for the past three years.



Gyan last played for the Black Stars during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt where the team exited at the Round of 16.



The former Sunderland forward who has been clubless for the past two years speaking to the BBC reiterated that he is aiming to play in the Mundial in Qatar later this year.



Gyan was taken to the cleaners but the Hearts of Oak board member believes Gyan will be a fantastic addition to the Black Stars who have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

According to him, Gyan still scares defenders but must work to stay fit to earn a call-up.



"I think Asamoah Gyan has the skill because when he is running with the ball, defenders fear to come near him," he told Graphic Sports.



"He has the skills and tactics but the strength to play is the problem. If he can work on that, he will be a fantastic addition to the World Cup,” he added.