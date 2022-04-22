Asamoah Gyan suffered playing for the Black Stars - Anim Addo

Manchester City wanted to sign Asamoah Gyan - Samuel Anim Addo

Asamoah Gyan signed Stade Rennes contract on a sickbed - Anim Addo reveals



Asamoah Gyan leaves Black Stars camp due to criticism



Samuel Anim Addo, manager of former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, has said his client suffered during his time at the Senior National Team.



According to the Ghana FA Executive Council member, Gyan's suffering was down to being forced to play for the Black Stars through pain a couple of times.



Speaking on Ghana Web's Sports Check, Anim Addo said the former Sunderland man was injected to play during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

He added that the Black Star's all-time top scorer had to sign his Stade Rennes contract on a sickbed in 2008 as a result.



During the 2008 AFCON host in Ghana, Gyan was forced to play for Black Stars play through the pain barrier.



The fans turned on him which made Gyan feel unappreciated after making a huge sacrifice.



Gyan subsequently left camp but rescinded his decision after talks with then Ghana president John Agyekum Kuffour.



Samuel Anim Addo revealed that the injury cost Asamoah Gyan a move to English Premier League side, Manchester City.

