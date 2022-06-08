Asamoah Gyan suggests how to get the best out of Afena-Gyan for Black Stars

Felix Afena-Gyan

Former Ghana captain and Ghana's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan has applauded budding Black Stars striker Felix Afena-Gyan for his qualities.

He has however proffered some suggestions that could help the 19-year-old attacker function better for the Black Stars.



The AS Roma youngster grabbed his first Ghana goal last weekend at the Cape Coast Stadium when Ghana faced Madagascar.



Afena Gyan provided the assist for the opener and added the second goal in Chelsea's 3-0 win in the 2023 AFCON qualifier opener.



But things were different for the 19-year-old striker against the Central African Republic who has at times been compared to the legendary Asamoah Gyan as they share the same name and the hope is that he could emulate the older Gyan.



He had a quiet game when facing the minnows at the 11th November Stadium in Luanda on Sunday where Ghana drew 1-1.



“He is doing some good things upfront. His hold-up play is not bad. All the team needs to do is to have confidence in him and supply the balls anytime he makes a run through the channels. Striker gives up when he runs a lot and there is no supply. Midfielders have to take risks.”

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances for the Black Stars.





