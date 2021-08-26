Asamoah Gyan talks about the most memorable goal of his career

Asamoah Gyan turned up for the Black Stars in the game half-fit

Ghana's all-time leading top scorer Asamoah Gyan has described his goal against Algeria in the 2015 AFCON as one of the most important goals in his career.

The former Black Stars captain had missed the opening group game against Senegal, which the Black Stars lost due to illness.



Ghana needed to win its second group game to have any chance of qualifying out of a difficult group that had Senegal, Algeria and South Africa.



Asamoah Gyan turned up for the Black Stars in the second game half-fit but managed to play the entire 90 minutes.



He scored a brilliant goal in the game's dying minutes after connecting a pass from Mubarak Wakaso.



Speaking to TV3 Sports on one of his important goals, he said: "Talking about important goals, I think the one I remember was against Algeria in 2015. There were a lot of things that went on behind the scenes.

"I was seriously sick and had to join the team five hours to the game. I scored, and the team went through to the final. It is an occasion I will never forget because I risked my life to save the country."



The former Sunderland striker also opened up on some vital goals he had scored for the national team.



"I scored a lot of great goals – the one against USA [2010 World Cup], against England [Friendly]. They are very memorable for me, but the game against Algeria, I will never forget because of my condition at that time," Gyan added.



