Asamoah Gyan to miss Hearts of Oak vs. Legon Cities game

Legon Cities striker, Asamoah Gyan, will miss his side's game against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports stadium on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

The Royals will lock horns with the league leaders on Matchday 30 of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



According to reports, Gyan has not trained all week hence ruling himself out of the big game.



The team did two hours of training and after the training, Ghana's all-time highest goalscorer had a 12 minutes pep talk and reminded the team of the task ahead of them.



Gyan has made six league appearances for his side and is yet to score for Legon Cities since joining them prior to the start of the season.

Legon Cities have improved tremendously in the last six weeks moving from the bottom of the table to 9th place.



The reverse fixture ended 1-1 at the Accra Sports stadium in the first round of the season.



The match is scheduled to kick off at 6 pm.



