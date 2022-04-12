0
Asamoah Gyan tops social media trends after Luiz Suarez confession

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gyan opens up 2010 World Cup

Suarez not remorseful about 2010 World Cup incident

Gyan to launch book on April 30

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan has found himself at the centre of discussions on social media following his revelation of feeling the urge to assault Luis Suarez after the 2010 World Cup incident.

In an interview with Peace FM on Monday, April 11, 2022, Asamoah Gyan said he almost hit the Uruguayan during a Premier League match between Sunderland and Liverpool.

Gyan however disclosed that he has moved from the incident and hold no grudge against Luis Suarez.

“To be honest, I wanted to punch him during my days at Sunderland. We (Sunderland) were playing a home game against Liverpool, so they came to exchange handshakes with us. To be frank, when he came close to me, I wanted to hit him because of the things people said to me but I decided to keep my cool.”

“Suarez, I will not do anything to him because he did that to save his country. We had the opportunity and blew it away. He had to do something to keep his country in the tournament. I always say if I was in his shoes, I would have done the same to save Ghana. Sometimes people feel is a cheat but he had to do everything to save his country, he sacrificed for his country,” he said in an interview with Peace FM.

Gyan’s confession has generated conversations on social media with users quizzing why he did not go ahead to assault Suarez.

They argue that Gyan could have taken one for Ghanaian had he done that as they believe Suarez blocked Ghana from making history.

Others also urged him to take responsibility for the country’s failure to make it to the semi-final of the 2010 World Cup.



















