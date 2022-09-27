0
Menu
Sports

Asamoah Gyan turns rapper

Asamoah Gyan 1498565162 10922 Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan is getting plaudits on social media after brilliantly singing Buk Bak's Kelewele song word for word.

Gyan tweeted a video of himself singing the song. The video captures sweaty Gyan, who aspire to play in the World Cup inQatar, bare-chested at the gym rapping Ronny Coaches' verse on the song.

In the post, he wrote: "I decided to go old school hip life. Vim yaazo. Big ups @princybright and Ronny Caches (RIP) for giving us bangers back in the days."

Asamoah Gyan has a passion for music, an area in which he has proven to be proficient. Together with his late friend and musician Castro, they wrote hit songs like African Girls and Do The Dance.

Gyan is currently working tirelessly on his fitness to be in shape for a last dance with the Black Stars at the World Cup.

Watch the video below '













EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Related Articles: