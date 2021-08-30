Asamoah Gyan visits former club Kayserispor

Gyan visited the players and management team of Kayserispor before their game against Basaksehir

Former Ghana international Asamoah Gyan spent time with his former club, Kayserispor, while in Turkey for personal business.

The 35-year-old visited the players and management team of Kayserispor before their game against Istanbul Basaksehir, a match they won 1-0.



Gyan also met Ghanaian compatriots Bernard Mensah and Joseph Attamah, who currently play for Kayserispor in Turkey.



Ghana's all-time leading scorer, Asamoah Gyan, spent two seasons with the Gold and Bloods, making 26 appearances and scoring five goals for the club.



These days, Gyan plays for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities after a 17-year career abroad.

Two weeks ago, he was a guest of honour at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw in Cameroon.



The star forward has not hidden his desire to take part in the competition next year as he works on regaining his fitness.



Asamoah Gyan has played 109 games for Ghana and holds the record of 51 international goals for the West African powerhouse.