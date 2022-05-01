34
Menu
Sports

Asamoah Gyan weeps at 'LeGyandary' book launch

Video Archive
Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan broke down in tears while acknowledging his elder brother, Baffour Gyan, at the launch of his autobiography titled 'LeGyandary'.

Gyan was very emotional while explaining the pivotal role his older brother has played in his football career.

Asamoah Gyan told Gary Al-Smith on the Red Carpet during that:

“My brother is key, he is the one behind my success. Sometimes criticisms come, people blame him for him being a bad influence or something but they don’t know what he has done behind the scenes and this is what makes the book very very interesting.”

The book, 'LeGyandary', documents the known and unknown facts, as well as, the told and untold story of former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.

The book was launched in a colourful programme held at the Kempiski Gold Coast Hotel on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The event saw in attendance, dignitaries, ex-footballers, and some African football legends.

TWI NEWS

Asamoah Gyan following the successful launch of his book becomes the first Ghanaian footballer to document his career in a book.

Speaking at the event, Gyan revealed that his goal was to inspire a future generation with his story.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Sefa Kayi clashes with Pratt over Rawlings
How the rivalry between Ghana’s Nkrumah and Togo’s Olympio killed the dream of a united Africa
Elizabeth Ohene takes on Barker-Vormawor, MFWA in latest address to the BBC
I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss
Related Articles: