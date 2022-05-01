Asamoah Gyan weeps at 'LeGyandary' book launch

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan broke down in tears while acknowledging his elder brother, Baffour Gyan, at the launch of his autobiography titled 'LeGyandary'.

Gyan was very emotional while explaining the pivotal role his older brother has played in his football career.



Asamoah Gyan told Gary Al-Smith on the Red Carpet during that:



“My brother is key, he is the one behind my success. Sometimes criticisms come, people blame him for him being a bad influence or something but they don’t know what he has done behind the scenes and this is what makes the book very very interesting.”



The book, 'LeGyandary', documents the known and unknown facts, as well as, the told and untold story of former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.



The book was launched in a colourful programme held at the Kempiski Gold Coast Hotel on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The event saw in attendance, dignitaries, ex-footballers, and some African football legends.

Asamoah Gyan following the successful launch of his book becomes the first Ghanaian footballer to document his career in a book.



Speaking at the event, Gyan revealed that his goal was to inspire a future generation with his story.



