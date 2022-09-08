Asamoah Gyan will disgrace himself at the World Cup - Osei Palmer

Asamoah Gyan

Tema Youth owner Winfred Osei Kwaku, Palmer is against the idea of taking Asamoah Gyan in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Ghanaian veteran football administrator believes though Asamoah Gyan has been great for the country, he certainly cannot be set up to disgrace himself.



This comes after Ghana’s all time top scorer announced his intentions to play at the World stage for the last time in his career.

“He is one of the best players we’ve had, he has paid his dues so we should not push him to the World Cup to disgrace himself. He played for Legon Cities and we all saw that the soul is willing but the body is weak,” he is quoted by Sports World Ghana.