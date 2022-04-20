Asamoah Gyan will do wonders at 2022 World Cup - Fan claims

Ghana qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Black Stars drawn in Group H



Ghana to play Portugal, Uruguay, and Korea in 2022 World Cup



One of the fans who featured on this week’s episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate wants Asamoah Gyan to be named in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



According to the staunch fan of the former Sunderland striker, a half-fit Asamoah Gyan is better than all the strikers in the Black Stars and hence must be added to the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.



His comments come on the back of calls for Asamoah Gyan to be included in the squad for the World Cup due to his experience despite not playing in the Black Stars since 2019.



"His spirit is high and we have to take him to the World Cup. How can we go to the World Cup without Asamoah Gyan? he asked.

Asked by the host about the inactiveness of Asamoah Gyan in the past years, the fan insisted that Asamoah Gyan is a "tournament" player and does not need to play regularly for any club before he can excel in a Black Stars jersey.



"Asamoah Gyan trains at home and he doesn't even need to train or play for any club regularly before he can excel for Ghana. Watch out for Gyan in the upcoming World Cup because he is going to do wonderful things at the tournament," he told Joel Eshun on GhanaWeb Sports Debate.



The Black Stars qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar ahead of Nigeria due to the away goal rule.



Ghana have been drawn into Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



