Asamoah Gyan will join Black Stars for World Cup if I was the coach - Joe Debrah

Asante Kotoko legend, Joe Debrah has said that he would invite Asamoah Gyan for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar if he was the head coach of the Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan has dominated the media space in the last couple of weeks after telling BBC's John Bennet that he would love to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Black Stars despite being inactive in the last two seasons.



The conversation about whether or not Gyan should be included in the World Cup squad is still ongoing with many claiming that the team is currently going through a transition and fixing him in the squad would disrupt the process.



Adding his voice to the conversation, Joe Debrah believes that Asamoah Gyan's presence will hugely benefit Ghana at the World Cup, and won't hesitate to name him in the squad if he was the coach.



“For me, if Asamoah Gyan goes to the World Cup, I will be happy because we’ve had Roger Milla do the same. The name he bears is even dangerous but we don’t take things seriously in this country.



“If I was a coach, Asamoah Gyan would be in the team but Ghanaians will not acknowledge his efforts. “Brazil’s Ronaldo became fat yet he was called up because his performance was top, even his name scares players.

Asamoah Gyan would be the first player to lead the team,” he stated in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah. Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's top scorer with 51 goals and Africa's top scorer at the World Cup with 6 goals.



