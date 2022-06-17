1
Asante Kotoko Canada branch to celebrate league triumph in Toronto

Asante Kotoko SC Win 2021 2022 Ghana Premier League File Photo

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko's supporters group branch in Canada will celebrate the team's league triumph on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Toronto. 

The victory party has been organised by former officials of the team, Ali Maradona and Edwin Boateng, with fans of the clubs expected to flood the streets of Toronto.

Fans are expected to have fun at the party with African food and barbeque to be served at the event.

The Porcupine Warriors won the 2022 Ghana Premier League after dominating the season, and were by far the best team in the country.

The Reds play their last game of the season on Sunday against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports stadium.

Lethal Cameroonian forward, Frank Etouga is gunning for the golden boot and hopes to smash Ishmael Addo's 22 goal haul in a season.

Etouga has 21 goals with a game remaining.

Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana in next season's CAF Champions League.

