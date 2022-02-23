Asante Kotoko acquire new team bus

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have acquired a new bus through its partnership with Access Bank, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.
The bus is a brand new 36-seater 2021 Volvo Marcopolo B8R Bio-Safe Executive Coach.
A picture sighted by Ghana's biggest football website shows the bus has been acquired is been branded with the team's colors.
"Brand new 2021 Volvo Marcopolo B8R Bio-Safe Executive Coach!!???? 34+1+1 seater!! Luxurious seating????arrangements (First ever in Gh????????) Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you our new BUS sponsored by our new partner, Access Bank!" the club announced in a post.
The bus will be officially handed over to the Ghana Premier League giants at a ceremony which will be communicated in the coming days
