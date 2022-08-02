3
Asante Kotoko agree to sell Ibrahim Imoro to Sudanese giants Al Hilal - Reports

Imoro Ibrahim 345678 Asante Kotoko defender, Imoro Ibrahim

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Sudanese giants, Al Hilal Omdurman have agreed to sign Asante Kotoko Ibrahim Imoro for a fee of approximately $410,000, according to reports.

The left-back is expected to have a medical on Tuesday, August 2, before the deal is finalised.

Imoro recently travelled to Benin, where he assisted the Black Galaxies in reaching the final round of the 2022 African Nations Championships qualifiers.

Al Hilal will pay a $150,000 deposit for the 22-year-old.

The transfer fee, however, could rise to around $400,000 if the Sudan Premier League winners and Imoro achieve some success.

If Al Hilal Club wins the CAF Champions League with Imoro playing a significant role, the majority of the add-on fee will be paid to Kotoko.

The former Karela United defender joined the Porcupine Warriors in 2019 and contributed the most assists to the team's victory in the Ghana Premier League in 2021/22.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
