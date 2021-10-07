Asante Kotoko agrees deal with Berekum Chelsea to sign Stephen Amankona

Berekum Chelsea captain, Stephen Amankona

Asante Kotoko have reached an agreement with Berekum Chelsea for the transfer of attacking midfielder Stephen Amankona according to reports.

The Porcupine Warriors have agreed to pay 150,000 cedis to acquire the services of the highly-rated player from Chelsea.



Asante Kotoko are keen on adding Amankona to their ranks ahead of the upcoming season as they aim at winning the Ghana Premier League title from rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.



The 21-year-old was instrumental for the Bibires in the Ghanaian top-flight last term where he scored 10 goals in 28 matches.

Amankona was also outstanding for Chelsea after helping them to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.



Chelsea have given Kotoko up to Friday, October 8, 2021, to make full payment before they sign the player who has already agreed to personal terms with the Reds.



Amankona will pen a three-year contract for the Porcupines once the deal is completed.